APaulo Music Productions presents A Special Christmas Concert – Legends and Legacies

Apaulo Music Productions (Michael Paulo – Owner/Producer) presents a Christmas Concert featuring Danny Kaleikini, Rene Paulo, Melveen Leed, Michael Paulo, Nicholas Kaleikini and special guests Kathy Paulo-Hirai, Al Waterson, Kaylee Shimizu, Rene Paulo, Jr. and Bruce Hamada, Jr. on Saturday, December 16, 2017 at The Hawaii Convention Center – Liliu Theater, 1801 Kalakaua Avenue at 8 p.m.

Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha, has become a legend in Hawaiian entertainment drawing audiences from around the world for over forty years. Rene Paulo is a legendary pianist that has performed nationally and internationally and continues to receive standing ovations for his performances. Melveen Leed is one of the Top Female Entertainers in Hawaii and a multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award Winning Vocalist. Michael Paulo (Son of Rene Paulo) is known worldwide as a Saxophonist Extraordinare. Nicholas Kaleikini (Grandson of Danny Kaleikini) is a dynamic Saxophonist. Al Waterson (Emcee/Entertainer) is recognized throughout Hawaii as a popular entertainer. Kathy Paulo-Hirai (Daughter of Rene Paulo) has impressive credits as a vocalist. Kaylee Shimizu at the age of twelve has won numerous singing competitions in Hawaii. Rene Paulo, Jr. (Son of Rene Paulo) will be on drums and Bruce Hamada, Jr. (Musician) will be on bass.

This concert will bring together three generations of performers onstage in a very special night of entertainment that is sure to spread Christmas cheer to all ages. This will also be a benefit for seniors from care homes, so they can have the opportunity to enjoy the music of their longtime favorite performers.

Tickets can be purchased at TIX.com or (951) 696-0184. Prices are $30.00 for Gold Reserved Seats. The concert starts at 8 p.m. on December 16 at The Hawaii Convention Center – Liliu Theater and doors open at 7:30 p.m. Parking at the Convention Center is $10.00.

