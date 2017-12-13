Keauhou Beach hotel coming down as exterior demolition begins

112 people will lose their jobs when the Keauhou Beach Hotel on the Big Island closes in late October.

112 people will lose their jobs when the Keauhou Beach Hotel on the Big Island closes in late October. Kamehameha Schools made that announced Wednesday. "This hotel has been a place of rest and play

A traditional Hawaii blessing on Friday marked the start of demolition work at the Keauhou Beach Hotel in Kona.

Demolition crews began tearing down the exterior shell of the old Keauhou Beach Hotel in Kailua Kona.

The hotel is being demolished to make way for a world-class educational and cultural center by Kamehameha Schools.

“We are pleased that progress is being made toward the vision of an innovative, 21st-century educational complex that will serve as the piko (hub) for Native Hawaiian aina-based science, technology, engineering, arts and math education in West Hawai‘i,” Kaimana Barcarse, KS West Hawaii Regional Director said.

“As we all remember the good times that families have shared within the walls of the hotel, we see a bright future and a solid foundation for a thriving lahui.”

Removal of the interior of the building began in May and was completed by the end of September.

The hotel closed after 40 years in business. Over 100 people lost their jobs.

It is also believed the hotel was built on a piece of property that also includes a heiau.

The name of the new educational center will be Kahaluu Ma Kai.

