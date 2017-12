Big Island firefighters are investigating an apartment fire that broke out in downtown Hilo.

It was first reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a there-story apartment building on Ululani Street.

Officials have set the damage estimate at $150,000. But firefighters were able to save more than $2.8 million worth of items.

The fire was put out in about an hour.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is helping residents displaced by the fire.

No word on what caused the fire.

