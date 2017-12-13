State attorney general could soon enter Congressional race

State Representative Kaniela Ing is the first candidate to officially announce his campaign for Congress.

State Representative Kaniela Ing is the first candidate to officially announce his campaign for Congress.

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard now has a challenger in the race for U.S. Congress.

U.S. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard now has a challenger in the race for U.S. Congress.

Local community leader throws her name in the race for Congress

Local community leader throws her name in the race for Congress

Honolulu City Councilman Ernie Martin plans to run in the Democratic primary next year for the congressional seat representing urban Honolulu.

Honolulu City Councilman Ernie Martin plans to run in the Democratic primary next year for the congressional seat representing urban Honolulu.

A challenger for Colleen Hanabusa's Congressional seat could soon enter the race.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that State Attorney General Doug Chin is gearing up to run for Congress. He's reportedly looking at ways to raise money.

He's also believed to be working with a PR company to release a video to launch his campaign.

As the state Attorney General, Chin may be best known for repeated challenges to President Trump's travel ban.

The longtime Honolulu prosecutor has also previously served as the managing director for former Honolulu Mayor Peter Carlisle, a position that is essentially the second in command.

Chin was named state Attorney General by Gov. David Ige in 2015.

Chin would be entering a race that is expected to get more crowded in the months to come.

Honolulu City Councilman Ernie Martin, state Sen. Donna Mercado Kim and state Rep. Kaniela Ing are all vying for Hanabusa's seat.

Hanabusa is leaving Washington to run for governor.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.