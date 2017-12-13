Former Sen. Akaka hospitalized, but in good spirits

Former Sen. Daniel Akaka is recovering in a Honolulu hospital after battling a leg infection.

His daughter tells Hawaii News Now he was admitted two weeks ago with a sore on his leg that was infected.

During his recovery, Akaka said he's in good spirits and using the time for some much needed R&R.

"I'm coming along slowly. Day by day," Akaka said. "It's good to be in a place you can rest."

His daughter Millannie Akaka said, "He's in stable condition, it's just a matter of getting the leg healing percentages up. We're still waiting for the doctors to say its okay for him to leave."

The former Senator is 93 years old.

On Tuesday, he was honored with a building being named after him at Kaneohe Elementary School. From 1965 to 1968, Akaka worked as the principal of the school.

