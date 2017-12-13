Owners of mobile slaughterhouse plan meatpacking facilities

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Two new meatpacking facilities might open on the Big Island next year following the success of the Hawaii Island Meat Cooperative's mobile slaughterhouse.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Tuesday that the cooperative is planning the construction of a post-slaughter processing facility on the west side of the island, with a second such facility to open in East Hawaii further in the future.

The mobile slaughterhouse began operations in April. Since then, it has processed thousands of pounds of livestock.

Cooperative President Mike Amado says 21 farms regularly bring their meat to be processed in the 36-foot (11-meter) slaughterhouse trailer.

Amado says he expected a busy mobile slaughterhouse, but has also received much demand for post-slaughter services.

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/

