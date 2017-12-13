Teen hospitalized after early morning stabbing on Kapiolani Blvd.

An attempted murder investigation is underway after a stabbing outside of Club Saigon Passion III off Kapiolani and Keeaumoku.

According to police, the incident happened just after 3 a.m.

EMS officials say the victim is a 17-year-old male. He was rushed in critical but stable condition to a nearby trauma center.

A man on the scene — who identified himself as the victim’s brother — says he, his little brother and friends were drinking and having a good time inside Club Saigon, a nightclub that features exotic dancers.

He was visibly shaken and covered in blood as he described pushing through a crowd of people to find his brother laying on the sidewalk. He told Hawaii News Now he didn’t see who was responsible for the stabbing, but several people told him the suspect had taken off around the corner.

Sources say the suspect was captured by police near the Wal-Mart on Keeaumoku within an hour of the incident.

The suspect has not been identified, but HPD confirms he was arrested on attempted murder charges.

This story will be updated.

