Forecast: Cooler weather, surf still life-threatening

A dissipating cold front will drop a few showers over parts of Maui and the Big Island before clearing the state to the east by tonight. Winds will be gusty north-northeasterlies with cooler, drier conditions. It won't last long, however, as an upper level disturbance drops in over the islands from the east and combines with increasing low-level moisture to bring a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms, starting as soon as Friday. However, there's a high level of uncertainty on the details of what exactly will happen this weekend. Stay tuned.

Surf remains huge and dangerous, with a High Surf Warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. There's also a High Surf Advisory for the north shores of the Big Island. North shore surf is expected to peak at 30 to 40 foot face heights today, with west shores at 20 to 30 feet. Surf heights will drop Thursday but will remain at warning levels for much of the day. There's also a Small Craft Advisory for Hawaiian coastal waters due to the swell.

- Ben Gutierrez

