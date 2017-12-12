Meet Honolua Blomfield, Hawaii's 18-year-old Longboard World Champion

All eyes may be focused on the North Shore right now as Hawaii surf fans await anxiously to see if John John Florence can defend his World Title. But, the 808 has actually already produced a World Champion this winter. Her name in Honolua Blomfield, and at just 18 years old she's claimed the title of 2017 Women's Longboard World Champion.

"I feel like I'm on top of the world," Blomfield said in an interview following her title win in Taiwan.

Now back in Hawaii, she says part of that feeling was all the time and work she's put into earning the right to hoist that world championship trophy.

"It's been one of my goals since I won back in 2013, the under 18's," said Blomfield. "So it's really cool to finally achieve that."

It took some of Blomfield's best surfing, and the best of the entire Taiwan Open Wold Longboard Championship in order to clinch that title. On a day where a number of title contenders fell, Blomfield pushed through to the finals where she saved the best for last posting an event high 18.60 heat total.

Now back on Oahu and enjoying her new title, the teen sensation says the best part of it all has been getting to celebrate with those who have helped her a long the way.

"I think [the best part] is how much support I've gotten," said Blomfield. "Everyone has been so happy for me. I didn't realize how many people supported me till now. And, for everyone to show it - I'm really thankful."

