Political candidate with history of incendiary remarks sparks new controversy

For the last two weeks, members of the Ka'aihue family have been trying to get former political candidate Angela Aulani Ka'aihue to take down a Facebook post they call dangerous and defamatory.

The family members say the one-time candidate used their names and images, obtained from social media without their permission, for a campaign ad that shows various races for Hawaii House and Senate seats.

Some family members say they've also contacted Kona police officials after allegedly receiving threats over the social media posts.

"I don't think that's safe for me and my family, for her to be using my face and my name that I'm supporting her campaign, that I'm running with her," said Kapua Ka'aihue. "It's not right. I didn't consent to that.

"I was very upset. I did not give her permission to use my pictures," added Aleesha Ka'aihue.

Kapua Ka'aihue says Angela Ka'aihue was once married to her husband's father. In 2016, Ka'ahihue offended the community with a controversial campaign sign while she was running against the late U.S. Representative Mark Takai, who was battling cancer -- the sign noted that she was healthy and cancer free.

The Hawaii Republican Party disavowed the candidate.

Attorney Myles Breiner, meanwhile, advises identity theft victims to contact police and file a formal complaint with the particular social media platform like Facebook.

"We've had problems with other clients we've dealt with. Their identity was stolen. Their face and images were used for marketing products that they had nothing to do with," said Breiner. "It looked good. Facebook took it down."

Responding over Facebook, Angela Ka'aihue says she switched Kapua's photo with her dog. She says she's being cyberbullied in a 'hate campaign against me.'

"Wouldn't it be a remarkable campaign and election if the Ka'aihue's could put their differences aside," she wrote.

The executive director of the the Campaign Spending Commission, Kristin E. Izumi-Nitao, said "assuming there was no cost to post this Facebook ad, there is no campaign finance violation."

