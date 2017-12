Ornaments created by Hawaii students are on display in Washington, D.C.

Students at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama were selected by the National Park Service and the National Park Foundation to create the ornaments — and decorate a special Hawaii Christmas tree.

The tree is on display in the "2017 Christmas Tree Experience: America Celebrates."

The Hawaii ornaments the state's flora and fauna, plus people dancing hula, playing ukulele and surfing.

And, of course, there's a special ornament dedicated to Hawaii's famous voyaging canoe: Hokulea.

