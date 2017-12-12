Kahuku High School is looking for a new football coach (again)

When the Kahuku Red Raiders open the 2018 varsity football season, they'll almost certainly do so with their fifth different head coach since 2013.

School officials announced Tuesday that the athletic department is now accepting applicants to fill the vacant post as head varsity football coach.

The team was coached on an interim basis by Makoa Freitas this year following the unceremonious departure of Vavae Tatae after the 2016 season. Freitas led the Red Raiders to a runner-up finish in the 2017 HHSAA Open Division state championship game.

A letter posted on the school's website says that priority will be given to applicants who are NFHS certified, have prior coaching experience, and who played football collegiately. Applications can be submitted until December 22.

