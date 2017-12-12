2 Mililani High students assaulted by man in Star Wars pajamas

Two Mililani High students were assaulted Monday morning while walking to school, a letter home to parents said.

The two girls were walking about 7:30 a.m. near Kipapa Drive by Goodyear Auto Service Center when the incident happened.

The letter to parents, from Mililani High Principal Fred Murphy, doesn't elaborate on the assault.

But Murphy described the suspect as a man in his 20s with short black hair and a mustache.

He was wearing a gray hoodie, black sunglasses and red Star Wars pajamas.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.