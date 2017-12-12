Get a phone call from area code 809? You (probably) shouldn't answer it

If you get a call from an 809 area code, don't answer it.

That is, unless someone from the Dominican Republic would be calling you.

The Better Business Bureau in Hawaii says residents across the state have reported a surge recently of calls with the 809 area code.

The scam phone callers pose as IRS tax collectors and demand payments. In the past, they've told people to pay by wire transfers or gift cards.

Jason Kama, marketing director for the BBB in Hawaii, said the calls are similar to those that people reported last year. They came out of an illegal call center in India that was eventually shut down.

Kama's advice: If you don't recognize a number that's calling you, don't answer it.

The call will head to voicemail and, at that point, you can review it and see if you should take action.

And if you get a call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, be very suspicious. Kama said the IRS won't contact you by phone. The exception, a new one this year: The IRS is now allowed to use collection agencies to seek overdue tax payments.

Finally, if you do get a message from someone claiming to be from the IRS, don't call that number back. Instead, look up the number for the IRS and call that one instead.

You can find contact information for the IRS by clicking here.

