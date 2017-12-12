Large northwest swell to bring wave heights of 40 feet; High Surf Warning is up

A High Surf Warning is up for north- and west-facing shores of most islands, and forecasters said wave heights could reach 40 feet in some spots.

The warning is up for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north-facing shores of Maui.

A High Surf Advisory is also up for north-facing shores of the Big Island.

Forecasters said wave heights are expected to build Tuesday and will remain at warning levels through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Some north-facing shores could see wave heights of 30 to 40 feet Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Ocean safety officials on Kauai are telling beachgoers to stay out of the water on the north shore.

Lifeguards are advising no swimming at the popular Ke'e and Ha'ena beach. County officials say waves of up to 12 feet were observed and the swells are expected to grow.

Officials want to remind visitors and beachgoers to heed warnings and advisories and listen to ocean safety personnel. Underwater rip currents and violent shore break can easily sweep individuals out to sea.

