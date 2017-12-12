Iconic Consolidated Theatre opening hula sequence to get an upgrade

There's a special type of excitement that comes over you while sitting in a dark theater as the start of a long-awaited film begins to play on the screen.

The crunching sounds of popcorn and kaki mochi cut through the silence as the iconic Consolidated Theatres Hula Trailer plays.

That iconic trailer, which preceded thousands of movies for decades, is now being revamped.

Consolidated Theatres announced they will launch a re-mastered hula trailer later this week, promising a modern look that will return to the screen "in pristine condition for generations to come."

The original trailer depicts a hula kahiko complete with the intense beating of drums and the fiery glow of torches.

There will be a private event Tuesday for a group of invited guests to preview the trailer.

Special guests will include those close to the original and re-vamped production. Those expected to attend the special screening include Robert Cazimero and the original dancers.

The trailer will begin playing for public audiences this Thursday before the showing of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Consolidated Theatres is continuing their celebration of its 100th anniversary of bringing films to the islands.

