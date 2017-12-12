Honolua Blomfield takes home Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship

At the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championships, in clean 3-4 ft surf, Honolua Blomfield defeated veteran longboarder, Lindsay Steinriede.

Honolua's combined heat total was 18.6 to Lindsay's 16.5. Placing first in Taiwan, combined with an equal 3rd finish at the Papua New Guinea LCT, put her in the top spot to claim the title. She is the now the 2017 WSL Women's World Longboard Champion.

