Honolua Blomfield takes home Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship

At the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championships, in clean 3-4 ft surf, Honolua Blomfield defeated veteran longboarder, Lindsay Steinriede.
Honolua's combined heat total was 18.6 to Lindsay's 16.5. Placing first in Taiwan, combined with an equal 3rd finish at the Papua New Guinea LCT, put her in the top spot to claim the title. She is the now the 2017 WSL Women's World Longboard Champion.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.