Holiday Hoops Basketball Classic giveaway - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Holiday Hoops Basketball Classic giveaway

Here's your chance to catch all the action at the Hoops in Hawaii Holiday Classic.

We are giving away a family four pack all-tournament pass, and four Hoops in Hawaii T-shirts.

To enter, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly