Sign Language Santa to bring holiday cheer to hearing impaired at Pearl Ridge

A trend that's increasing in popularity is also breaking communication barriers for the deaf community.

A sign language-speaking Santa is scheduled to make a special appearance at the Pearlridge Center this week.

He will be available to take the Christmas wishes of deaf and hearing impaired children on Thursday Dec. 14.

The event will be held in the Downtown side of the mall from 9 a.m. till noon.

For more information, call (808) 488-0981 or click here.

