Hirono calls Trump a 'sexual predator,' says he should resign

President Donald Trump is lashing out against New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who has called on him to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is calling for President Trump to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations and in the wake of a tweet some are calling sexist.

While speaking to reporters in Washington D.C. Tuesday morning, Hirono (D-Hawaii) didn't mince any words.

"He's a misogynist and admitted sexual predator, and a liar. The only thing that will stop him from attacking us — because nobody is safe — is his resignation," Hirono said.

She also said the president has a "narcissistic need for attention."

Hirono later tweeted a similar message, calling Trump a "bully."

The tweet was in response to another controversial tweet from the president earlier in the morning.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The post on Twitter read, "Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

Gillbrand is among those calling for the president to resign, along with four other senators.



.@realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017

Meanwhile, more than 50 Democratic female lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, are calling for an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the president after more than a dozen women have stepped forward with accusations.

Shirelen Ostrov, chair of the Hawaii Republican Party, said calls for Trump's resignation are "premature."

"I think every woman has the right to be heard," she told Hawaii News Now. "I also think there is no evidence or proof of any wrong doing and certainly nothing since the election so it’s something that is premature and needs to be further vetted."

