'It's a girl!': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces second baby

Congratulations are in order for former Hawaii boy Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

In a post to his Instagram page Monday, Johnson announced he and his wife Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child.

"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL!" the post began. "(Lauren) and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby."

"And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan," the post continued.

The photo of his daughter Jasmine sitting in front of a Christmas tree with the sign of the big announcement has since gotten over 1.6 million likes.

Johnson was recently in Hawaii to promote his latest role in the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The movie is set to premiere on Dec. 20.

