Aging fuel storage tanks at Red Hill could soon get an upgrade

The Navy just finished what is called "vacuum box" testing of the Red Hill fuel storage tank that leaked thousands of gallons of jet fuel, to find where air was flowing through the wall of the underground cylinder.

The Environmental Protection Agency says millions of gallons of fuel stored in a military facility under Red Hill is unlikely to reach the water supply.

An environmental court judge says he'll decide next month whether to require new state rules for underground fuel tanks.

A newly released study could get the ball rolling on upgrades to the aging fuel storage tanks at Red Hill.

The Navy study looked at over 30 upgrade options for physical improvements to the tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Moanalua. Only six of the proposals were selected for an in-depth study.

Each option takes into account construction challenges, maintenance and the cost to fix the tanks. Half of options propose a single-walled tank while the other half suggest double-walled systems.

The study comes as the aging facility — constructed in the 1940s — has raised concerns over health and public safety.

In 2014, officials discovered a leak in one of the tanks. About 27,000 gallons of jet fuels was estimated to have leaked out, worrying some over water pollution.

Water samples taken at the time showed a spike in levels of potentially hazardous hydrocarbons.

The Sierra Club has since filed suit over poor management of the facility.

Navy officials will work alongside the state and EPA to determine which plan to select to upgrade the tanks.

