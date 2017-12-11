Forecast: Another round of cool temperatures as cold front approaches

A cold front is approaching from the northwest. It will move down the island chain Tuesday morning through Wednesday from west to east. Winds will strengthen tonight ahead of the front. Breezy north winds and relatively cooler conditions will fill in behind the front Tuesday through Thursday.

By the end of the week, we are tracking an upper level low. An unsettled weather pattern is possible from Friday into the upcoming weekend with this feature on the weather models. If this upper level low comes close enough, we may need to add thunderstorms in the forecast.

No marine alerts for now, but another possible warning level swell is due in Tuesday afternoon, peaking Wednesday. Extreme wave heights are expected for northwest shores through Wednesday.

- Guy Hagi

