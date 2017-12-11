Court documents: Suspect in Maili murder swam out to sea with body

Twenty-year-old Kamaua Van Gieson who, was arrested for murder in the death of an 18-year-old man in Maili earlier this week, has been charged.

Twenty-year-old Kamaua Van Gieson who, was arrested for murder in the death of an 18-year-old man in Maili earlier this week, has been charged.

Police charge man arrested for murder after death of 18-year-old in Maili

Police charge man arrested for murder after death of 18-year-old in Maili

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing an 18-year-old on a Maili beach tried to dispose of his body at sea, according to court documents released Monday.

Police have charged Kamaua Van Gieson, 20, in the fatal stabbing of Dustin Molina near Maili Cove last week.

The documents say that Van Gieson stabbed Molina in the neck, and then allegedly swam out to sea with the body.

Police sources told Hawaii News Now last week that Molina was found lying on his back on the beach with his arms slightly crossed across his chest.

The documents also say that after Molina was killed, Van Gieson asked a cousin to pick him up at Maili Beach Park.

Van Gieson told his cousin he had stabbed Molina in the neck, police said.

Knowing he would be sought out by police, Van Gieson asked his cousin to drive him out of Waianae, the documents said.

Three days later, Van Gieson was found the Pearl Ridge Shopping Center near Zippy's. When police spotted him, he attempted to flee on foot. Police were able to arrest him around 7:30 p.m.

He was charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities also say Van Gieson was tied to a domestic case in which he's accused of kidnapping his girlfriend in the parking lot of Kapolei Commons on Sunday. Sources say he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to kill her.

His bail was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.