Hawaii volunteer team rushes to help California wildfire evacuees

As the California wildfires continue to rage, leaving an intense path of destruction in their wake, six workers and volunteers from the Hawaii Red Cross have traveled to Southern California to help render aid.

At the University of California Santa Barbara, where the Hawaii contingent has set up to begin providing assistance, school officials canceled final exams because of power outages.

A nearby ice rink has been converted into an emergency shelter. 90 people are there, but 300 more could pour in as more evacuations are ordered.

Many evacuees don't even know if their homes are still standing.

"They are thinking that they have probably lost everything. What they have with them is what they have," said Padriac Gallagher, who heads the disaster program for the American Red Cross on Kauai.

Gallagher says everyone is wearing protective masks to protect themselves from falling ash. Thick smoke has blocked views of the mountains and sun.

"You can't really see much sun. It's a little bit better now, but this morning it was crazy. We didn't see the sun until probably 10 o'clock," said Gallagher.

Honolulu resident Sherry Campagna tells Hawaii News Now that her brother and his family lost their home and car in Ventura.

"It's heartbreaking as a family member, loving someone who's going through this and being in contact with them as much as possible," she said. "It's a lot for them to go through."

While valuables were lost, her family is safe in rental housing. Campagna is grateful for the outpouring of support.

Besides delivering aid, Hawaii Red Cross workers say they've tried to help evacuees simply by talking story.

"It's that whole aloha spirit. I always love to see the reaction in people's faces. They are like 'Where you from?' We are from Hawaii. That is a really good opener," said Gallagher.

Hawaii's Red Cross team expects to be in California for as many as two weeks.

