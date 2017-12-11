Pet day care owner in the doghouse after sudden shutdown

After the abrupt closure of a Kakaako doggy day care, customers who bought prepaid passes were left questions and no refunds.

Poi Dogs Day Care & Boarding opened nearly five years ago. On Monday, a huge dumpster filled with trash and an apology note taped to the door was the only indication the business once existed.

During a Black Friday sale, Adrienne Lee spent more than $500 on a prepaid pass for their services. Once hearing about the closure, Lee sought a refund.

"Pretty upset about it in the sense that you try to do business with local people because you figure they're here and they're stable, and to know that they kind of would do something like this, it just kind of leaves a bad taste in your mouth," said the Makiki resident.

Other customers have also been trying reach the company's president, Marsha Sakamaki, to ask for a refund and an explanation.

"It was very upsetting to unexpectedly lose money, but you establish a relationship with the people caring for your pets, and so it feels like a betrayal as well," said customer Rebecca McGee.

In recent emails to clients, Sakamaki said the business had fallen behind on its rent. She also mentioned turmoil with some employees, her ailing husband and unfounded rumors about the business.

In the latest message sent on Sunday, Sakamaki wrote, "I will try, and hope that I succeed, to be able to deal with the passes sold with remaining unused days. I am so sorry for the inconvenience that this situation will cause you, but ask for your understanding of my genuine desire to serve you with integrity."

The apology was heard, but some didn't think it was genuine enough.

"She seemed apologetic, but I just feel like there was no culpability, like she was blaming other things and other factors," said former customer Paul Kaawalauole.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Sakamaki, but did not receive a response.

The State Office of Consumer Protection has now opened an investigation.

"It's a very big concern to us any time a business closes without warning and takes money up until the time that they close," said executive director Stephen Levins. "What I would advise customers to do, if they paid by credit card, is to immediately take action to get what's called a chargeback, a refund on their credit card."

If you want to file a complaint with the Office of Consumer Protection, call 587-4272 or click here. Anyone wanting to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau can click here.

