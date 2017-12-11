Feedback wanted on relocation of a Maui lifeguard tower

Maui County officials are considering relocating a lifeguard tower in the interest of public safety.

After several drownings, the Department of Fire and Public Safety is considering moving a lifeguard tower from the popular Hanakaoo Beach Park to an area known as Black Rock on Kaanapali Beach.

It's a move that would relocate the tower about a mile north from its current location, which could leave many swimmers at Hanakoo unguarded.

Maui's mayor and fire chief support the move closer to Black Rock, where an increased number of drownings have occurred.

A public meeting to provide feedback will be held at the Kaunaoa West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.