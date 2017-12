Kauai police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a 26-year-old man who's accused of sexually assaulting two women Sunday morning.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jesse Korn.

He's described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing about 185 pounds.

Police said he is of Micronesian descent and has black hair and brown eyes.

The sex assaults happened between about 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect allegedly entered two different units at Paanau Village in Koloa and sexually assaulted women.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

