John John Florence impresses in Round 1 to advance, Gabriel Medina forced to surf in Round 2

John John Florence took care of his business Monday in Round 1 of the 2017 Billabong Pipe Masters while world No. 2 Gabriel Medina slipped up.

Florence won the first heat to advance to the third round. Florence started his world title campaign with a solid 13.50 (out of a possible 20) to take top position over Pipe Invitational winner Dusty Payne (HAW) and Wiggolly Dantas (BRA).

But in the meantime, Florence will be keeping an eye on Medina, who will be forced to surf again in Round 2 after Miguel Pupo posted the best Pipe wave of the day with the best score of the day at 9.93.

Medina will have a tough task in Round 2 against Wahiawa’s Dusty Payne. Zeke Lau will also advance to the third round alongside Florence after beating out defending event champion Michel Bourez (Tahiti) and Brazilian Filipe Toledo.

Jordy Smith (ZAF) posted a 8.67 and a 7.90 in his Round 1 victory over Australian's Bede Durbidge and Ethan Ewing.

Kelly Slater made his return to competition today, defeating Joan Duru (FRA) and Kolohe Andino (USA).to move onto Round 3.





