Not that we needed a survey, but now we have one: Honolulu drivers are miserable

Drivers in Honolulu are among the most miserable in the world.

No, really.

In a newly-released survey from Waze, the navigation software company, Honolulu drivers put their "driver satisfaction score" at 4.3 — with 1 being miserable and 10 being satisfied.

They rated traffic as a 4.9, road quality as a 3, safety as a 4 and "driver services" (like access to gas and parking) as a 1.

Those scores gave Honolulu the dubious honor as the worst U.S. city for driving.

Jacksonville, Fla. ranked second-worst among U.S. metro areas, while San Diego took the no. 3 spot.

And Honolulu didn't do all that well globally, either. It ranked 152nd out of 186 cities worldwide ranked in the survey.

Honolulu fared worse in the ranking than Mexico City and Rio De Janiero.

But at least Honolulu did better than the city dead last on the list: Cebu in the Philippines.

See the survey results here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.