St. Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year

For the second-straight year, a St. Louis quarterback was named the Gatorade Hawaii Football player of the Year.

Crusaders quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was named the 2017-2018 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year and is the eleventh award recipient to be chosen from Saint Louis School, according to a press release.

The award recognizes both “outstanding athletic excellence” and “high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.”

Cordeiro is now a finalist Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award, which is to be announced in December.

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior dual-threat quarterback racked up 3,611 total yards and 39 touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 10-0 record and their second straight Open Division state title.

Cordeiro took over for the starting quarterback job at St. Louis from last year’s Hawaii Gatorade Football Player of the Year, Tua Tagovailoa, and threw for 3,157 yards and 29 touchdowns, eight while rushing for 454 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Cordeiro has maintained a 3.04 GPA in the classroom. He has verbally committed to play football on scholarship at the University of Hawaii in the fall of 2018. He is also a finalist for the inaugural Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award.

Working with a school-based Mentoring Program with Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii, Cordeiro makes weekly visits to first, second, and third graders in the community to read and lend academic assistance.

As a Gatorade Player of the Year, Cordeiro will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program.

Every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support, according to press release.

