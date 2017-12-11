Getting fashion festive for holiday parties

It's that time of year when you have to figure out how to get dressed (appropriately) for all those holiday parties. Valerie Joseph, the owner of POSHd at Ward Village, appeared on Sunrise to offer some valuable fashion advice. She showed off three looks.

The first model shows how to snazz it up for the casual house party. Joseph said to avoid the fashion faux pas of pairing red and green. Instead, have tones of red or green in your outfit and then add-in a fun accessory.

The second model shows off what to wear at a holiday party for work. Make sure it's appropriate and not too revealing. Joseph suggested that you utilize the little black dress and then throw over a jacket with some bling on it in order to take your outfit from day to night. She used a long jacket with black shiny hardware in order to make this outfit pop.

Lastly, she shows us what to wear to that fancy gala without spending a fortune. For this, Joseph used a little white dress from the summer and then paired it with a fun, matching shawl and some shiny accessories to glam up the whole look.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now.