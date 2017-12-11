Forecast: Lighter winds and slight humidity before the rain

Good Monday morning. After a weak front trekked north of the islands this weekend, we are waking up to light winds this morning. These winds will be coming out of the southwest today and that may bring in some haze and slightly muggy conditions over the state.

Temperatures will range from 77-83 degrees.

For your Tuesday, we are tracking a cold front. The front is currently located about 500 miles northwest of Kauai. It will approach the state; moving down the island chain Tuesday morning through Wednesday from west to east.

Winds will remain light today, then shift out of the southwest and then the winds will strengthen tonight ahead of the front. Breezy north winds and relatively cooler conditions will fill in behind the front Tuesday through Thursday.

Then by the end of the week, we are tracking an upper level low. An unsettled weather pattern is possible from Friday into the upcoming weekend with this feature on the weather models. If this upper level low comes close enough, we may need to add thunderstorms in the forecast.

As far as surf, there is an advisory-level swell that may be good news for Pipe Masters today. Next call with be at 7:30 a.m. The next large north-northwest swell will peak Tuesday night into Wednesday, then gradually subside Thursday through Friday. This swell is expected to produce warning-level surf on north and west facing shores.

No other significant swells are expected.

- Jennifer Robbins

