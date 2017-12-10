Forecast: Light Kona winds and haze, then showers start the work week

Some leftover showers from an old cold front are possible Sunday evening, but drier conditions are expected by Monday morning. Winds will also become light and variable overnight, and then turn southwest Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. Haze may also increase as the front gets closer. The front itself will move through the state Tuesday, starting with Kauai. Cool and gusty north to northeast winds will follow the front, and it could get quite windy on Thursday.

A High Surf Warning remains posted overnight for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, while a High Surf Advisory is in effect for the north shores of the Big Island. Warning level surf heights will lower to advisory levels Monday, but a bigger north/northwest swell is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday.

- Ben Gutierrez

