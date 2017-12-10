Suspected killers in North Shore murder to appear in court - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Suspected killers in North Shore murder to appear in court

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The couple charged with second degree murder and other offenses after a gruesome murder on the North Shore is set to appear in court Monday.

Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Dandurand, 20, were charged with the death of Telma Boinville yesterday.

The 52-year-old's body was found in a Pupukea home Thursday after sources say she suffered apparent blunt force trauma to her head.

Her 8-year-old daughter was also found in the home tied up, but otherwise uninjured. 

After a brief manhunt, police arrested Brown and Dandurand in the Mililani Town Center parking lot Thursday night after their stolen getaway vehicle was located near Walmart.

The two are being held on bail. Brown's bail is set at $1 million while Dandurand's bail is set at $500,000.

