MFD: 2 killed in fiery Cessna plane crash on Molokai

At least two people were killed in a plane crash near the town of Maunaloa on Molokai Sunday, Maui Fire Department officials confirmed.

Preliminary information from an FAA spokesperson says at least two people were on board a privately owned Cessna 206 aircraft. Allen Kenitzer with the FAA says the plane crashed while inbound to the Molokai Airport under "unknown circumstances."

At about 11:15 a.m., officials received word from the Molokai air traffic control tower that communication with an aircraft was lost. Emergency crews then responded to an area three to four miles west of the Molokai Airport.

Just before 12:15 p.m., the crash site and wreckage was located, MFD says.

"When firefighters found the crash site, the aircraft was smoldering. It looks like the aircraft may have burned after impact," Edward Taomoto of Maui Fire Department said.

Employees from Molokai Ranch assisted rescue crews by unlocking gates and allowing access to Molokai Ranch property where the plane went down.

It is unclear if weather was a factor, but Taomoto added, "It was probably raining hard earlier because crews couldn't use the fire trucks to navigate the muddy roads, so they had to use the all terrain vehicles in order to locate the wreckage site."

At least two people on board were killed. It is unknown if there were other passengers also on board.

The factors contributing to the downing of the plane nor the identities of those on board are known at this time. Maui Fire Department, FAA and NTSB are investigating.

Previous Molokai Aircraft Crashes

Two months ago, a chopper went down near the island with two men on board. They were identified as 27-year-old Jeremy Dossetter and 25-year-old Oliver Kirsch. They were presumed dead after the Coast Guard eventually called off the search.

In December 2016, three friends went missing and were never located after the Cessna they were travelling in dropped off radar. Wreckage was never found.

The NTSB said it is most likely the plane crashed into the ocean.

Prior to that in November 2016, prominent island attorney Gary Galiher and his female passenger was killed when their chopper crashed into the rugged Molokai Terrain.

Weather is believed to have been a factor in that crash.

And in 2011, five people were killed when a tour helicopter crashed into a hillside on Molokai's eastern side. Two newlyweds from Pennsylvania, a Canadian couple and the pilot were killed. Authorities said pilot error is to blame for the crash.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

