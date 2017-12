An armed robbery led to a brief pursuit in Ewa Beach early Sunday morning.

Police sources tell Hawaii News Now a white truck approached a group of people on Uouoa Place around 2:30 a.m.

Sources say a man wearing a ski mask jumped out of the truck, brandished what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, and demanded one of the victim's wallets.

The victim gave the suspect $80 and the suspect fled.

After the incident, sources say the truck was spotted at a nearby intersection. Police responded and made an attempt to stop the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

Sources say the driver made a sharp U-turn and sped away, and HPD lost sight of the truck and its suspects.

Anyone with information may call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

