Kenyan runners dominate record-breaking day at Honolulu Marathon

This weekend's Honolulu Marathon will be the largest race in 15 years, with more than 31,000 runners anticipated to enter. That number is almost 200 times more than when the race first started with only 162 entrants.

This weekend's Honolulu Marathon will be the largest race in 15 years, with more than 31,000 runners anticipated to enter. That number is almost 200 times more than when the race first started with only

On Sunday, 28,000 runners from all over the world will participate in the 45th annual Honolulu Marathon.

On Sunday, 28,000 runners from all over the world will participate in the 45th annual Honolulu Marathon.

From Ala Moana to Hawaii Kai and back past Diamond Head to Kapiolani park, the 2017 Honolulu Marathon attracted some of the world's best runners.

It was a record-breaking day for male and female runners with fastest race times seen to date.

Kenyan Lawerence Cherono broke the men's record by more than a minute, finishing the 26.2 mile course in just two hours eight minutes and 27 seconds. He averaged less than five minutes per mile.

"The course record to me means a lot," said Cherono after the win. "Breaking a course record is a great achievement. It's something - you can be proud of it."

Coming out on top for the women finishers was Brigid Kosgei who shattered the previous women's record by more than five minutes.

Kosgei finished the route in two hours 22 minutes and 15 seconds, and took home a sixth place overall finish. Kenyan runners swept both the male and female top three spots.

Kosgei, who finished first among elite female runners last year, said the weather and course conditions helped her to a record-breaking time.

"Last year, when I [came] here I didn't know the course," said Kosgei of her improved performance. "The weather [was] odd last year. But this year, I see the weather is okay. That's why I just enjoy until I finish."

For race director Jim Barahal, those record breaking performances mean much more than just rewriting the record books. He hopes this year's results will inspire more runners -- elite and amateur -- to join the tens of thousands that have helped make the Honolulu Marathon one the biggest and the best in the world.

"For two course records on a day like today, it's a new era in marathoning, and a new era for the Honolulu Marathon," said Barahal. "I know everybody out there will be inspired by these great course records and we'll look at it later and go wow."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.