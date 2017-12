Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at a home in Maili just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

HFD officials say the fire ripped through a single-story home on Paakea Road around 7:50 a.m. Some 32 personnel responded. Upon arrival, HFD said the structure was fully involved.

It took crews about 10 minutes to get the flames under control.

After completing their investigation, HFD said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

Investigators say the home was derelict and unoccupied when flames began.

HFD said the fire caused $150,000 in damage to the building, and an additional $50,000 to an adjacent and unoccupied structure.

No one was injured in the blaze.

