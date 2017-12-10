Hundreds attend Youth Day event at Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor

Dorinda Nicholson, inspiration behind a Hawaiian-themed American Girl doll, poses with a young fan at the youth day event. (Image: Pacific Aviation Museum Pearl Harbor)

Events commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack continued this weekend with the Pearl Harbor Youth Day.

On Saturday, the Pacific Aviation Museum provided free admission for students up to the age of 18. Organizers say upwards of 600 people attended.

"Celebrating the Pearl Harbor Child" was the theme of this year's event, and honored the lives and stories of those who lived through the attack as children.

Guests were treated to special activities like swing dancing, lei making, a scavenger hunt and open cockpits of the museum's most iconic aircraft.

Visitors also heard the story of award-winning author Dorinda Nicholson first-hand. She survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, established a writing career and partly inspired Mattell's new American Girl Doll, named Nanea Mitchell.

Two lucky winners also took home the special Hawaiian-edition American Girl Doll.

