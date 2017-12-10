Offensive surge gives Rainbow Warriors 82-64 win over UH-Hilo

Neither team started the first half well, but the Rainbow Warrior basketball team was able to overcome some first half shooting woes to put away UH-Hilo Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, 82-64.

The Warriors (6-2) had eight players score at least eight points or more against the Vulcans (3-4) as 11 of the team’s 12 players played and scored to give Manoa its second straight victory.

Mike Thomas scored all 13 of his points in the first half as the Warriors took advantage of sloppy offensive play from UH-Hilo to go on a 17-2 run, leading 38-19 at the half.

Drew Buggs scored 13 points for this third straight game in double-digits while Sheriff Drammeh added 12 points and Jack Purchase added 10. Trey Ingram led UH-Hilo with 14 points.

In the second, UH-Hilo’s offense came alive and actually outscored the Warriors 45-44 to end the game, but the ‘Bows did most of their damage early on to secure the victory, thanks in part to great team play highlighted by a season-high 20 team assists.

The Warriors also shot 10-of-25 from three-point territory (40 percent).

The ‘Bows will have a bit of a layoff before getting back on the court when they host Utah Valley on Sunday, Dec. 17. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

