Family of slain North Shore mother issues statement

Late Saturday night, Kevin Emery, the husband of Telma Boinville, issued a statement about his wife.

Boinville was murdered and discovered in a gruesome scene at a Pupukea home Thursday afternoon. Emery opened up about his wife and life on the North Shore.

"...Telma Boinville, 51, was born in Brazil and a dear member of the community in the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. She was also a US citizen, a beloved teacher at Sunset Elementary School, having worked for the Department of Education for decades at various schools. Recently to supplement her meager income, she was helping a friend to clean houses. This put her in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We hope this tragedy serves as a catalyst to bring about change in the North Shore. For too long, we have suffered from lack of sufficient services, including policing, addressing the chronic issues of drugs, homelessness, and crime which is no longer petty, but lethal..."

