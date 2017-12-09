Another warning level swell for north and west shores

Another life-threatening surf swell is expected to pound the north and west shores of most of the islands Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and a High Surf Advisory for the north shores of the Big Island from 10 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Surf along north shores of the smaller islands will build to 15 to 25 feet overnight and 20 to 30 feet on Sunday. North shores of the Big Island will have surf peaking Sunday at 18 to 22 feet.

West shores will have surf building to 8 to 14 feet late Saturday night and 10 to 20 feet on Sunday.

Ocean water will occasionally sweep over portions of beaches, with strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents. Waves breaking near north and west facing harbors will make it hazardous to navigate harbor channels.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.