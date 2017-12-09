Murder suspect's former roommate: 'I can see him doing something like that'

Hailey Dandurand, 20, and Stephen Brown, 23 have both been charged with second degree murder.

In addition to the murder charge, both Brown and Dandurand are charged with burglary and kidnapping.

Brown is also charged with a probation violation; Dandurand is charged with unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, this is for the use of a stolen credit card.

Bail for Brown is set at $1 million; Dandurand's bail is set at $500,000.

The pair was arrested Thursday night in Mililani for the brutal murder of 51-year-old Telma Boinville.

Dandurand's former roommate spoke exclusively to Hawaii News Now. He only wanted to identify himself as Ray.

Ray said Dandurand was one of 10 tenants renting out a room in a Honolulu home. She moved in around August and that's when he met Brown, who went by 'Axel Hendrix.'

"He was always weird," Ray said. "The first encounter we had with him, he got a dog, which were not supposed to have in the house, and actually spray painted the dog and let it loose in the house."

Ray said that's not the only weird thing Brown would do.

"He would write his name inside of people's rooms," said Ray, "It would be small and subtle and we wouldn't realize it until we were starting to clean some of these places out."

Ray recounted a night in early October during a house party when he said Brown mentioned he could kill a man.

"He had a bowie knife he carried around," Ray said. "The first night when I did the whole beer party thing or whatever, he was flashing it around and making stupid comments so a few people chased him off. He clearly had some substance issues and he was a heavy drinker."

Ray said a few weeks later, Dandurand called the police on Brown for alleged domestic assault, but he fled before officers arrived.

That prompted the landlord to serve an eviction notice.

Ray said the couple left in early November, but not before making off with his other roommates' belongings.

"Brown started cleaning people's rooms out, he robbed a lot of people so there's a police report on that," Ray said.

Boinville's body was discovered in a pool of blood Thursday afternoon inside vacation rental home in Pupukea.

Her 8-year-old daughter was found tied up with rope, but was not injured.

The suspects got away in Boinville's pick up truck which was located around 8:30 p.m. in a Mililani parking lot.

Brown and Dandurand were found close by and arrested.

"It feels weird to say it, but you could see him doing something like that," said Ray.

Dandurand, on the other hand, Ray said he believes she was misled and got caught up with the wrong guy.

"She's not like that," said Ray. "She just definitely needed more attention and got with probably the worst guy you could've met. Anyone in any way, shape or form having been affiliated with that guy for anybody is just bad news."

Brown has a criminal record of disorderly conduct and pretty misdemeanor theft.

His step-father told Hawaii News Now that Brown was born in Ohio and raised by foster parents in Florida. He moved to Hawaii in 2015 with his biological father.

Brown's stepdad said he is innocent until proven guilty and offered prayers for the victim's family.

