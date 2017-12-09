Forecast: Big surf, along with a few showers

A weak cold front will bring cloud and a few showers, mainly for windward areas, overnight into Sunday. The front is expected to stall over the central islands as it dissipates, so it could be a bit damp for Maui County and perhaps the Big Island through the day. Another, stronger front will bring more showers and unsettled weather late Tuesday into Wednesday.

A High Surf Warning takes effect tonight through 6 am Monday for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, while a High Surf Advisory will take effect for the north shores of the Big Island. Surf will rise overnight and peak Sunday, with north shores of the smaller islands near 20 to 30 feet. A Small Craft Advisory will be posted during the same time period for most Hawaiian coastal waters.

- Ben Gutierrez

