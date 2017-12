Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation after an assault in Mililani Friday night.

The assault happened around 7:30 p.m. near the Jungle Juice Market on Waihau Street.

Officials said a 52-year-old man was knocked unconscious.

The suspect fled on foot and remains on the run.

Police have not identified a suspect. The victim remains in critical condition.

