Sarah Toeaina's career night not enough as Rainbow Wahine fall to Idaho State in overtime, 64-62

Despite scoring a career-high 27 points, Sarah Toeaina’s individual output wasn’t enough as the Rainbow Wahine basketball team fell short against Idaho State in an overtime thriller, 64-62 at the Stan Sheriff Center Friday night.

Hawaiii (5-4) was led Toeaina’s 9-of-14 shooting along with Lahni Salanoa’s 13 points. The Wahine led 19-18 going into the second quarter, but Idaho State turned up the heat defensively, holding the ‘Bows to 14-of-43 shooting (32.5 percent) over the final 35 minutes.

Idaho State (6-3) led at the half by a 29-26 margin. The second half was a back-and-forth affair until Hawai closed the fourth quarter on an 11-2 run to tie the game up at 52-52 to end regulation.

In overtime, Idaho State broke the deadlock with six straight points, which essentially put the game on ice as the Wahine couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Wahine will now move forward from their fourth loss of the season as they begin a three-game road trip at Arizona on Dec. 17 before facing Oregon (Dec. 20) and Texas A&M (Dec. 22) at the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas.

