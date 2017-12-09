Couple held at gunpoint, robbed with 15-month-old son in the same room

Honolulu police are investigating a violent armed robbery that took place over night on Diamond Head Road.

According to police sources, a 33-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were home some time Friday night when two masked men entered through a kitchen window.

The men then handcuffed the two residents in the same bedroom as their 15-month-old son, sources say.

The suspects then demanded money and reportedly ran off with $5,000 cash, a Rolex watch and an iPhone.

Before fleeing, the suspects removed the handcuffs and bound the victims with duct tape. Sources say the two were eventually able to remove the tape once the suspects fled, and they called police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the armed robbery. Hawaii News Now has reached out to HPD for more information.

This story will be updated.

