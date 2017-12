An accident Friday afternoon involving a private handicap transport van left three people injured, EMS officials said.

According to police, the van was making a turn from Kapolei Parkway when a truck hit it. The accident happened just before 3 p.m.

Three passengers inside the van were injured. A 75-year-old man was taken in critical condition, and two others in serious condition.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries.

HPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.