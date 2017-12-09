Water main break leaves dozens in Salt Lake without water

Salt Lake Blvd. has reopened after a brief closure caused by a water main break Saturday.

The road was closed for about an hour as the Board of Water Supply responded to the scene. Drivers were turned around between Radford Drive and Wanaka Street.

The break was reported around 11:15 a.m.

BWS officials say the break of the six-inch line left 65 customers in the area without water.

Officials are also asking residents to conserve water, and to only use it for cooking, cleaning and sanitary needs.

Water spigots have been attached to fire hydrants at the following addresses:

3520 Salt Lake Boulevard

3538 Salt Lake Boulevard

3608 Salt Lake Boulevard

Viewer video sent to Hawaii News Now shows a massive gusher spewing out water just to the side of the road.

No word on when repairs are expected to be completed.

This story will be updated.

